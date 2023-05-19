Jalpaiguri: District admin seeks suggestions for dev of minorities

jalpaiguri: The district administration has asked for opinions of minority communities regarding required steps for development of these communities in the Jalpaiguri district. On Friday, a meeting was held at the Jalpaiguri District Minority Office to gather recommendations.



District Magistrate Moumita Godara stated: “We held a meeting to review the minority projects. We discussed a wide range of topics and sought suggestions from the minorities themselves on what can be done for their development.”

According to sources from the district minority affairs department, work is already being carried out through several projects of the state government in the district. In addition to that, several other initiatives have been undertaken, including the construction of community halls, Satvab Mandap, boundary walls around graveyards, and the provision of drinking water supply to minority households.

Moreover, during the fiscal year 2021-2022, over 600 houses have been built for underprivileged individuals from minority communities. The state government is also focused on the upliftment of students belonging to minority communities.

Furthermore, apart from Rajadanga High School and Fulbari High School in the district, several schools have constructed toilets and boundary walls. Hostels have also been established in several schools. Additionally, the ‘Aaikyashree’ Project provides scholarships to students.

The department has announced that approximately 60,000 students in the district are currently receiving these scholarships.

During the conference extensive discussions were held on developmental initiatives for minority communities. Various projects aimed at their welfare were the focus of the discussions. The meeting was attended by the District Administrator, Additional District Administrator (Development), Sub-Divisional Officers, all BDOs, and representatives from various minority community organisations.