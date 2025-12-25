Jalpaiguri dist unveils ‘Parishkar Paryatan’ for sustainable tourism

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri district administration, in association with the Zila Parishad, on Wednesday launched ‘Parishkar Paryatan’, a clean tourism initiative aimed at keeping all major tourist destinations in the district clean, plastic-free and sustainably managed during the peak tourist season. The programme was inaugurated across multiple blocks, including Nagrakata, Matiali, Maynaguri, Rajganj, Kranti, Dhupguri, Jalpaiguri Sadar and Banarhat, with the district-level launch held at Lali Guras in Matiali.

Jalpaiguri, known for its forests, rivers, picnic spots and forest-adjacent destinations, attracts thousands of visitors annually. Recognising that environmental cleanliness is essential for sustainable tourism, the district administration conceptualised the initiative to ensure that tourism growth does not come at the cost of ecological balance.

Speaking on the initiative, Additional District Magistrate Raunak Agarwal said: “Parishkar Paryatan is not merely a cleanliness drive; it is a commitment to sustainable tourism. By combining regulation with awareness and enforcement with empathy, we aim to preserve Jalpaiguri’s natural beauty for future generations.”

The initiative aims to strengthen solid waste management, curb single-use plastic, and promote behavioural change among tourists, vendors and local stakeholders.

Major tourist sites, including picnic spots, forest areas, riverbanks, resorts and homestay zones, have been identified and mapped block-wise and Gram Panchayat-wise for focused supervision and effective implementation.

Parishkar Paryatan adopts an inclusive approach, involving block-level officials, Gram Panchayat representatives, the police and forest departments, picnic committees, resort and homestay owners, and

local vendors.

Extensive Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities, including signage, posters and public messaging, are being carried out at tourist sites to promote responsible behaviour and proper waste disposal.

To ensure compliance, fines have been introduced for littering and the use or supply of plastic, applicable to individuals and

commercial establishments.

Enforcement is being carried out by community development volunteers in coordination with the police.

Eco-friendly alternatives to plastic are being promoted, while daily cleaning is being undertaken by VBDC teams.