Jalpaiguri dist TMC expels 27 leaders, workers for ‘anti-party activities’

Siliguri: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has expelled 13 party members for contesting as Independent candidates in four Gram Panchayats in the Dabgram-Fulbari Assembly constituency.



Besides, 15 others have been expelled on charges of campaigning against party candidates.

Debashish Pramanik, the general secretary of Jalpaiguri district Trinamool Congress announced this expulsion in a press conference at the Trinamool office of Dabgram-II Gram Panchayat on Thursday.

“Several aggrieved TMC leaders and activists filed nominations as Independent candidates. Among them, many have withdrawn their nomination papers after realising their mistake. Those who did not withdraw have been expelled from the party as per the decision of the district committee of the party. Even if expelled Independent candidates win, they will not be reinstated in the party,” said Debashish Pramanik.

The expelled leaders who have contested as Independent candidates are Panita Adhikary, Deepti Roy and Jairam Roy in Dabgram I Gram Panchayat.

Nirmal Barman, Geeta Dey Roy and Sanjeev Ghosh in Dabgram II Gram Panchayat.

Panchayat Gopal Barman, Tabu Sarkar, Hamidul Rahman, Pinky Dey Das in Fulbari I Gram, Rekha Roy, Safiar Rahman and Khagendranath Roy in Fulbari II Gram Panchayat.

It was alleged that a section of the party was campaigning against the Trinamool candidates.

In this regard, Debashish Pramanik said: “After receiving the complaint, we have identified and expelled 15 such workers. They were fulfilling their personal interests using the party name. If any of the party’s leaders or workers are involved in such activities and keep in touch with the expelled members, similar action will be taken against them also.”

Meanwhile, seven TMC members of Kaliyaganj in North Dinajpur district were suspended from the party for anti-party activities.

The expelled members are Azad Ali, Md Rafique, Ganendranath Roy, Nilima Roy, Gita Rani Ghosh, Bidubhisan Roy and Amirul Hoque who were contesting as independent candidates against TMC candidates in different gram panchayat areas in Kaliyaganj.

The President of North Dinajpur TMC committee Kanaiyalal Agarwal said: “They were expelled with the direction of the state committee. After the election also they will not be reinstated.”

(With inputs from North Dinajpur)