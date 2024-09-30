Jalpaiguri Dist set to launch new day-tourism initiative

JALPAIGURI: The Jalpaiguri District Administration, in collaboration with the Municipality and the Jalpaiguri Tour Operators Welfare Association, is set to launch a new day-tourism initiative aimed at boosting tourism. The plan includes showcasing the district’s tea gardens, forests and heritage sites to attract more visitors.



According to the district administration, the new tourism plan is designed not only to focus on traditional attractions such as Gorumara and Chapramari forests but also to highlight the region’s rich heritage and religious sites. Tourists often visit the surrounding areas after going on safaris in Gorumara or Chapramari. With this in mind, the day-tourism plan has been curated. This includes heritage and religious tourism.

Jalpaiguri’s tea plantations, forests and centuries-old architecture, along with its role in the freedom movement, offer unique opportunities for day-tourism. Two tour packages have been designed to highlight these.

The first package covers a tour from Baikunthapur Rajbari to Devi Chaudhurani Temple, Bodaganj Baikunthapur Forest, Shikarpur Sannasi Mandir (Bhavani Pathak’s Temple), Gajoldoba Barrage and Bhorer Alo, before heading to Lataguri for a jeep safari in Gorumara. The second package, known as the Religious and Heritage Tour, starts from Baikunthapur Rajbari and includes stops at Maynaguri Bateshwar Temple, Jalpesh and Jatileswar Temples, Tin Bigha Corridor, Joyi Setu and Tri-Srota Mahapith Gatreshwari Temple.

Additional district magistrate Priyadarshini Bhattacharya emphasised on the district’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. “Jalpaiguri is rich in natural resources, scenic beauty and historical sites. The administration intends to leverage these assets to attract more visitors,” she said.

Sabhyasachi Roy, chief advisor of the District Tour Operators Welfare Association, expressed optimism. “We aim to develop tourism by utilising the district’s resources. The day-tour circuit will definitely help boost tourism in this region.”