Jalpaiguri dist launches heritage city tour & walk

Jalpaiguri: In a collaborative effort between Jalpaiguri Municipality, the district administration and the Jalpaiguri Tour Operators Welfare Association, a new initiative aimed at promoting tourism development through the region’s rich heritage architecture is set to take off shortly. The initiative will feature a heritage city tour and heritage walk, expected to enhance the appeal of Jalpaiguri to both domestic and international tourists.

According to a statement from the Tour Operators Welfare Association, this marks a significant governmental effort to boost tourism in the area. The cost-effective and time-efficient nature of these tours is anticipated to attract a larger audience.

The district administration has previously implemented several initiatives to bolster tourism in Jalpaiguri, with a recent emphasis on day tourism. The heritage walk and city tour are organised in a refreshed format, allowing participants to explore the town’s notable British and Royal-era architecture either on foot or via small vehicles. Jalpaiguri is home to numerous historically significant structures, including the European Club, Iron House, Municipal Building, Old Post Office, St. Michael All Angel Church, Devi Chaudhurani Temple, Kalusaheb’s Shrine, Baikunthpur Rajbari and Imperial Bank. These sites, which continue to attract interest from both locals and tourists, will be showcased in the tours.

Sabyasachi Roy, Chief Advisor of the Tour Operators Welfare Association, emphasised the convenience of the tours, stating: “The heritage city tour and heritage walk have been arranged to ensure that tourists experience the landmark heritage sites without facing any inconvenience.

Guides will be present to narrate the history of the town’s old architecture, offering an enriching experience.”

Additional District Magistrate Priyadarshini Bhattacharya remarked, “The district boasts several heritage sites that can significantly contribute to tourism. Our administration aims to utilise these locations to enhance the tourism industry.”