Jalpaiguri dist introduces innovative fisheries tourism through ‘Banga Matsya Yojana’

The Jalpaiguri district Fisheries department is introducing an innovative concept of fisheries tourism, a unique addition to the known tourism categories like tea tourism, religious tourism, and village tourism.

The ‘Banga Matsya Yojana,’ an initiative of the state government, is spearheading a pioneering project in Odlabari. Operating under the scheme’s guidelines, the department collaborates with beneficiaries for what is termed as “fishery recreation.” The initiative involves constructing cottages around a reservoir where tourists can engage in fishing activities. Additional attractions include swimming and fish spa facilities, with fish brought in from external sources. The project incorporates a separate meditation area, offering tourists a serene atmosphere. The estimated cost for this venture is approximately Rs 50 lakh.

Suman Saha, Assistant Director of Jalpaiguri district Fisheries department, explained: “This scheme receives financial support from the government and projects are executed through beneficiaries in adherence to government directives. The government is providing a 40 to 60 per cent grant to encourage more participants in these ventures. Beyond the current projects, there are numerous innovative ideas in the pipeline for future resourcing.”

According to sources from the Jalpaiguri district Fisheries department, the Banga Matsya Yojana commenced its operations in the district during the financial year 2022-23, with a specific focus on the fishery recreation project. Furthermore, under this scheme, a fish freezer has already been established in Maynaguri, and a fish food manufacturing plant is operational in the Jalpaiguri Mohit Nagar area. The plant produces two tons of fish food daily. Additionally, various projects involving enhanced fish farming through bio flocks in ponds have been successfully completed, providing direct and indirect employment opportunities to numerous individuals.