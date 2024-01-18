Jalpaiguri dist: Gram Panchayat launches calendar with details of state government welfare schemes

he Arabinda Gram Panchayat under the Jalpaiguri Sadar Block has come up with a unique calendar, featuring information on how to avail benefits of various state government schemes and details regarding these schemes along with the usual day date found in date calendars. The calendar outlines the application process, timing for obtaining benefits and identifies the responsible office staff for each project.

Rajesh Mandal, the head of Arabinda Gram Panchayat, explained: “Recently, the area underwent a survey where data collection involved engaging with the common people and addressing their concerns. One significant observation was the lack of awareness among villagers about the government schemes and the optimal timing for application.

For instance, many are unaware of the ‘Samabhyathi’ scheme, offering financial aid in case of a family member’s death. Due to a failure to apply at the right time, people miss out on such benefits. Similarly, the ‘Rupashree’ scheme remains underutilised. The initiative to create this calendar stems from the need to make villagers aware of government projects.”

Mandal continued: “The calendar not only highlights government projects but also conveys messages about the illegality of conducting business without a trade license and constructing houses without approved building plans, all through the Gram Panchayat calendar.”

He added: “Ten teams are actively distributing calendars door-to-door and collecting information. This task is expected to be completed by the end of January. Based on the information gathered from each family, efforts will be directed towards providing these services to those who are not currently benefiting from them as per the stipulated rules. Our goal is to ensure that no family in our Gram Panchayat is deprived of government services.”

With a total of 8,000 households in Arabinda Gram Panchayat, the calendar serves as a crucial tool for residents to stay informed about government projects and apply for benefits promptly.