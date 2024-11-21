Jalpaiguri dist Fire dept launches firefighting bikes

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri district Fire department has added an innovative tool to its firefighting arsenal: the special firefighting bikes. These state-of-the-art firefighting bikes are equipped with a water and pump system, enabling them to reach fire sites quickly, often before larger fire engines arrive.

Each bike is equipped with two 15-litre water tanks, totaling 30 litres. The bikes are also fitted with pumps and hoses, allowing them to provide quick first response in areas where larger fire engines may struggle to reach. This new approach enables Fire departments to tackle fires in narrow lanes and remote areas more effectively, offering a critical first response. The initiative has expanded to Malbazar, Dhupguri and Maynaguri in the Jalpaiguri district, as well as Birpara and Falakata in Alipurduar district. Malbazar Fire Officer Manish Kumar Mishra explained: “The bike can reach up to 25 feet with its water pipe.

It also features a foam-based fire extinguisher. Many villages in our district have narrow lanes where large fire trucks cannot enter. In such cases, the bike’s compact size and efficient pump allow us to quickly address the situation, even with limited water supply.”