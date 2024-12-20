Jalpaiguri dist admin to host Christmas Carnival on Dec 26

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri district administration has announced a Christmas carnival in the town and suburbs on December 26, reminiscent of the popular ‘Sharad Utsav’. Churches will be adorned with festive lights throughout Christmas week. The church authorities will handle the decorations, while the administration will cover the costs.

The decision was finalised during a meeting on Friday in the chamber of Jalpaiguri Sadar Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Tamojit Chakraborty. Representatives from seven churches participated in the discussions.

Pastor David Hansda of St. Michael and All Angels Church said: “Every year, the administration oversees lighting in churches and nearby streets before Christmas. This year, the churches will manage the decorations, with the administration bearing the expenses. Many people, including tourists, visit Jalpaiguri during Christmas and will enjoy the illuminated churches and surroundings.”

Pastor Suraj Tamang of the Church of God in Racecourse Para expressed enthusiasm, stating: “Taking responsibility for the lighting adds to our duties, but we are confident in executing it successfully. The carnival organised by the administration promises to be very engaging.”

Suhrid Mandal, coordinator of the Church Coordination Forum, highlighted: “The town and suburbs will be illuminated and a grand procession involving devotees from all churches will also be part of the festivities. Starting from Samaj Para, this Christmas carnival will culminate at St. Michael and All Angels Church, followed by a cultural evening.”

Jalpaiguri’s churches, particularly in Assammore, draw significant crowds during Christmas. From morning till night, the town becomes vibrant with year-end festivities. Decorations featuring Santa Claus and Christmas trees will enhance the festive atmosphere. Given the influx of visitors, the administration and police are implementing strict security measures.

SDO Tamojit Chakraborty remarked: “This year, churches have been given the responsibility of managing Christmas lights and the administration will fund the initiative.

The carnival on December 26 will involve all churches, making it a memorable event for the community.”