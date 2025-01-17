Jalpaiguri dist admin to hold heritage walk on January 23

Jalpaiguri: To preserve and promote Jalpaiguri town’s heritage, the district administration has organised a heritage walk on January 23, marking Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birthday. This event, part of the Jalpaiguri Festival, aims to raise awareness about heritage conservation. It will involve the public, local tourism organisations and officials from the Jalpaiguri municipality and district administration.

District Magistrate Shama Parveen also announced the launch of the Jalpaiguri Town Heritage Tourism Service, a new initiative to highlight the town’s historical landmarks. The announcement followed a meeting of the District Tourism Development Committee on Friday. So far, the Jalpaiguri Rajbari is the only site in the district officially recognised as a heritage property by the State Heritage Commission.

Additional District Magistrate (Tourism) Priyadarshini Bhattacharya explained that the heritage walk will begin at the Jalpaiguri Municipality and cover several historical sites. These include the Red Building of the Municipality, FDI School, Indian Tea Planters Association Building, the first bronze statue of Netaji at the Netaji Subhash Foundation, the abandoned Iron House of the Education department, St. Michael and All Angels Church and will conclude at the District Magistrate’s office.

“The heritage walk is a significant part of the Jalpaiguri Festival, which will take place from January 22 to 25. This year, we’ve added the heritage walk to enhance the celebrations,” Bhattacharya said.

Sabyasachi Roy, Chief Advisor of the Jalpaiguri Tour Operator Welfare Association, emphasised the need to preserve the town’s heritage sites. “Jalpaiguri, like Cooch Behar, has many historical landmarks that must be maintained. We fully support the district administration’s heritage tourism plan,” Roy stated.

District Magistrate Shama Parveen further elaborated on the Jalpaiguri Town Heritage Tourism Tour, said: “It will focus on several key heritage sites across the town.

Tourists and locals will be able to explore the heritage circuit via e-rickshaws and small cars, guided by trained professionals who will provide insights into the history

of these sites.”

The Heritage Town Tourism Project will include a variety of heritage properties, such as the Iron House, Tattvavidya Bhavan, St. Michael and All Angels Church, several temples and mosques, the Rajbari, the old Municipality building, Yogomaya and Pandapara Kalibari, along with historical buildings like the State Bank and Head Post Office.