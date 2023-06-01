Jalpaiguri dist admin takes step to address malnutrition among women tea workers

jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri district administration has introduced a groundbreaking approach to address malnutrition among women tea workers in tea plantations.



During lunch time or evening tea break, a variety of nutritious items including ‘Kulekhara Pakodas’ (Hygrophila spinosa;) Beetroot cutlets; Spinach and bean ‘roti’; ‘Paneer Tikka’ and oats ‘Malpua’ will be made available for the female tea garden workers against at a nominal pricing. These meals will be prepared and distributed by self-help groups.

Currently, 15 women from a self-help group have been trained to prepare these dishes. The project is set to be announced and launched next week. Initially, this will be implemented in three tea gardens in Jalpaiguri district on a trial basis, with the potential for expansion to other tea plantations based on the response.

According to sources from the Jalpaiguri district administration, the number of malnourished children in the district is currently below three per cent, and efforts will continue to further reduce this number. However, there is a concern regarding the nutrition of middle-aged women working in tea plantations that has prompted these initiatives.

All the vegetables used in the meals are highly nutritious and will be prepared and provided to the tea workers.

Jalpaiguri District Magistrate, Moumita Godara, stated: “As part of the Anand Dhara project, three vehicles will be provided to three self-help groups to sell these food items. The individuals responsible for food preparation will go around the tea gardens and sell the meals.

Initially, the Raja Tea Garden in Malbazar Block, Batabari Tea Garden in Matiali Block, and one tea garden in Banarhat block will be covered. The district administration will provide initial support, and the self-help groups will take the initiative forward.”

She further added: “We have observed that women often arrive at the garden early in the morning without having a substantial meal and have inadequate lunch options. Many of them do not bring proper food, resulting in inadequate nutrition. Hence, this initiative aims to address these concerns. The food carts will primarily operate during lunchtime, reaching the tea garden workers.”

The District Magistrate emphasized that while the project is primarily aimed at women, others, including children, will also have access to this food within the gardens. The price of the meals will be set at an affordable rate, considering the workers’ financial capacity. The inauguration of this project will take place on June 7 in a tea garden located in the Matiali block.