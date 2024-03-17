Jalpaiguri Dinbazar Supermarket set to open on ‘Poila Boishakh’

Jalpaiguri: The supermarket in Jalpaiguri Dinbazar is set to become operational from the Bengali New Year day (April 15,) with the shop owners deciding on the date.



The opening of the Jalpaiguri Dinbazar supermarket was delayed due to some pending tasks, including the installation of electricity lines. Finally, after a waiting period, the market is scheduled to open soon. Papia Pal, the Chairperson of Jalpaiguri Municipality, mentioned that work on the electricity connection is in progress. The tentative opening date set by the shop owners is ‘Poila Baishakh’, and work is progressing accordingly.

On May 8, 2015, 132 tin shed shops in Jalpaiguri Dinbazar were completely destroyed in a fire. Following the incident, Gautam Deb, the then Minister of North Bengal Development Department at that time, announced plans to build a modern market. Initially Rs 16 crore was allocated for the first phase. The Budget was later increased to Rs 19 crore by the North Bengal Development Department. Construction of this 5-storied market complex was completed two years ago. The municipality inaugurated the market, and shops were allotted. However, the market couldn’t open due to pending electrical connections.

Dilip Ghosh, a trader from Dinbazar, expressed his anticipation, saying: “I have been waiting for this day for the past few years. The shop papers have already been handed over. The process of providing lighting and electrical connection to the new shops in the supermarket is underway. What could be better than opening the market complex on an auspicious day like Poila Baisakh?”

Malay Saha, the president of Dinbazar Traders Welfare Association, stated: “A tentative opening date for the market has been set for Poila Boishakh. Now, it remains to be seen if other tasks, including electricity installation, can be completed swiftly. Much depends on it.”

The Municipality has informed that the Dinbazar Traders Association proposed inaugurating the market complex on Poila Baishakh. Plans are being made accordingly, and once the market is operational, other tasks such as hiring an elevator and cleaning staff will be undertaken.