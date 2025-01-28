Jalpaiguri: Crackdown on unlicensed rehab centres & illegal drug sales intensifies

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri district administration has intensified its campaign against illegal drug sales and unlicensed rehabilitation centres. In a meeting held on Tuesday at the District Magistrate’s conference room, District Magistrate Shama Parveen and Superintendent of Police (SP) Khandbahale Umesh Ganpath issued strict orders to address these issues.

SP Khandbahale Umesh Ganpath highlighted the growing concern over rehabilitation centres operating without valid licenses and drug stores selling sedative medications without prescriptions. He stated: “Several rehab centres in the district are running without proper licensing. Additionally, drug stores in various locations are violating regulations by selling sedative drugs wholesale and over the counter. The Drug Control department is issuing notices to such establishments, urging them to comply with the law. Rehabilitation centres must renew their licenses immediately or they will not be allowed to operate.”

To curb drug trafficking, authorities are targeting public transport routes where smugglers pose as passengers. Bus drivers and conductors have been warned through North Bengal State Transport Corporation representatives. The police are also coordinating with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to prevent narcotics from entering through the

Bhutan border. Recently, a secret bunker storing cough syrup worth crores was discovered on the Bangladesh border in Majdia, Nadia. However, the Border Security Force (BSF) confirmed no such bunkers were found along the Bangladesh border in Jalpaiguri district. The crackdown follows recent seizures, including firearms and narcotics recovered from Odlabari and marijuana confiscated in Jalpaiguri town. Five narcotics-related cases have been registered between December and January.

Ranjit Mishra, president of the Jalpaiguri District Chemist and Druggist Association, stated: “We have warned all traders involved in the drug business to adhere to regulations.”

District Magistrate Shama Parveen said: “Strict action is being taken against those violating the Drug Control Act. Notices are being issued to unlicensed rehab centres and anti-drug awareness campaigns are ongoing across the district.”