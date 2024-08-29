Jalpaiguri court sentences murderer to death; trial concluded in one year

Jalpaiguri: In a landmark judgment, the Jalpaiguri District Court awarded death penalty to one Niranjan Mondal for the murder of Swapan Barman, concluding the trial within a year. The sentence was pronounced by Judge Rintu Sur of the Additional Fourth Court, making it a significant case in the district’s legal history.



The court also ordered a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to be handed over to the victim’s widow and young daughter. The family of Swapan Barman expressed satisfaction with the court’s verdict.

The incident had occurred on June 6, 2023, in the Purbachayan Para area under the Siliguri Police Commissionerate. According to Amit Kumar Debnath, a relative of the deceased, Swapan Barman (38) was a mason by profession. Niranjan Mondal, who had previously worked with Barman, was allegedly removed from his job due to his involvement in anti-social activities. A day before the murder, a rickshaw was stolen from Barman’s home and suspicion fell on Mondal. The following morning, while Barman was having tea at a shop in the Ashighar More area, Mondal attacked him with a weapon, resulting in Barman’s death. Assistant Public Prosecutor Pratiklal Jha Chakraborty stated: “The case was initiated by a complaint from Barman’s sister, Saraswati Debnath.

The Ashighar police outpost promptly began an investigation, leading to the submission of a charge sheet on July 25, 2024. A total of 18 witnesses were called, including five eyewitnesses to the crime. Forensic analysis of the murder weapon corroborated the evidence against Mondal.

After reviewing all the evidence, Judge Rintu Sur found Mondal guilty and sentenced him to death.”

The defendant’s lawyer, Bhanusingh Sarkar, has announced plans to appeal against the verdict in the High Court.