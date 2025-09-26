Jalpaiguri court sentences man to 20 years for assaulting minor

JALPAIGURI/ALIPURDUAR: The Additional District Judge, 2nd Court, has sentenced Ajidar Rahaman to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl. The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide the victim with Rs 5 lakh compensation for the physical and emotional trauma she endured.

According to case details, Rahaman had repeatedly lured the minor to his residence. On October 3, 2024, he once again took her home under the pretext of offering food, sexually assaulted her. The incident was witnessed by the complainant’s younger daughter, who raised an alarm. Local residents rushed to the spot, forcing the accused to flee. The next day, the victim’s father lodged a police complaint, leading to Rahaman’s arrest. Police registered a case under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012, and Section 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

District Superintendent of Police, Khandebahale Umesh Ganpath, said: “The investigation, led by LSI Upashna Gurung, was completed within a year. The verdict represents a critical step toward ensuring justice for child victims of sexual violence.”

In a separate ruling, the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Alipurduar, sentenced a Bhutanese national to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a Rs 25,000 fine in a wildlife poaching case. In case of non-payment of the fine, he will serve an additional five months in prison. In March 2025, officials of Jaldapara National Park apprehended Deobahadur Limbu (48) of Kalapani Basti, Gomtu Block, Samtse District, Bhutan, with 2.234 kg of pangolin scales and one pangolin skin. Acting on intelligence about cross-border wildlife trafficking, the team intercepted him in Alipurduar and seized the contraband.

Assistant public prosecutor Madan Gopal Sarkar, hailed the swift trial, stating: “This marks one of the fastest convictions in a wildlife crime case in the region. It underlines Jaldapara’s commitment to combating illegal wildlife trade through intelligence-based operations, coordinated enforcement, and strong legal follow-up.”