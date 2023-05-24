Jalpaiguri: Cops tighten security around firecracker shops and warehouses

Back-to-back fire accidents at the state’s firecracker shops and warehouses have prompted the police to beef up security around the numerous firecracker businesses in the Jalpaiguri district. The police are conducting searches and verifying the owners’ licenses, as well as the fire safety procedures at the shops and warehouses across the district.

According to reports, some firecracker sellers in Jalpaiguri town have closed their shops since Tuesday to avoid legal wrangling with the police. However, whether or not the shops are closed the police stated the trade licenses and other paperwork of all the shops would be reviewed. If the shops do not have the necessary documentation, legal action will be pursued, and they will be permanently closed. Apart from the six large firecracker stores, there are other tiny businesses scattered around Jalpaiguri.A major fire broke out at the Netaji Municipal Market in Malda on Tuesday morning at about 7 am, with the primary cause being a firecracker warehouse in the market.

Following the accident, the police inspected multiple shops and warehouses in the Jalpaiguri district, discovering that some of them lacked the necessary licenses and clearance papers from the fire brigade. Even though noise crackers are illegal in the state, numerous store owners said that they kept the cracker at the request of the Forest department.

In this context, local firecracker seller Anand Kumar Kanoria stated: “The police have checked all documents related to the business. Moreover, all the shop owners in the market have a license to sell firecrackers.”

About keeping the shops closed, he said: “The association has decided to open the shop only after holding a meeting with the administration.” “The licenses of shopkeepers are being verified across the district,” said Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat, District Superintendent of Police. “If the owner does not have the necessary documents, they will be unable to conduct business. However, I am unable to comment on why the stores have been closed,” he added.