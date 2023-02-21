Jalpaiguri: Cops rescue infant from Ranchi

jalpaiguri: On Monday evening a woman got back her 3-month-old child after the child had been allegedly abducted.



Within 10 days, the victim was rescued from the kidnappers and returned to the mother by the Jalpaiguri District Police. Anjali Minj, a relative of Prem Oraon and his wife Premika Tirki had allegedly abducted the baby boy from their house located at Mana line at Washabari Tea estate in Malbazar, Jalpaiguri and fled to Jharkhand. Based on various source information the Malbazar police caught her.

“The police came to know from different sources that the abducted child was in Ranchi. Our team reached Ranchi and arrested the accused woman and recovered the child. She was brought back to Malbazar. A kidnapping case has been filed against Anjali Minj. On Monday she was presented in the district court, with the prayer for 5 days of police custody. The court has remanded her to 3 days of police custody.” stated Robin Thapa, SDPO of Malbazar.

Prem Oraon, father of the rescued child, stated: “Anjali Minj came to our house on February 9 and after staying for two days, she disappeared with our child on the evening of February 11. We lodged a complaint at Mal police station. On Monday we got back our child with the initiative of Mal police officials.” People from Washabari tea estate have thanked the Malbazar Police for their

prompt action.