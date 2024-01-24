Jalpaiguri College of Pharmacy marks platinum jubilee

On Wednesday, the platinum jubilee celebration of Jalpaiguri College of Pharmacy, the first institution to launch a pharmacy diploma course in the state, took place.

Established in 1923 as Jackson Medical School next to Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital, the institution initially conducted Licentiate Medical Faculty (L.M.F) courses, which was discontinued in 1947. Subsequently, in 1949, the diploma course in Pharmacy was initiated, making it the first pharmacy diploma college in the state. The inauguration of the college was graced by the then Chief Minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. In 2003, a new building was constructed within the campus to introduce a Bachelor’s degree course, and the college currently accommodates 400 seats, including both Diploma and Bachelor of Pharmacy, with four seats reserved for the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration. Uttam Sharma, the college principal, stated: “Besides celebrating our college’s anniversary, we are also commemorating 75 years of the pharmacy profession. Plans are underway to introduce additional courses, although there is currently limited correlation between pharmacy business and education here due to the absence of pharmaceutical companies.

Proposing North Bengal as a tax-free zone for a few years could attract pharmaceutical establishments, creating job opportunities for pharmacists and benefiting the local populace. A letter will be sent to the Chief Minister on behalf of the college regarding this matter.”