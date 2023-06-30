Jalpaiguri: Clean drinking water supply, main poll plank for TMC at Aravind GP

Jalpaiguri: Installation of drinking water supply systems using solar power along with roads and street lights, occupy centre stage of TMC’s poll campaign in the Aravind Gram Panchayat.



This is also a part of the poll plank in the door-to-door campaign in the tea gardens.

Aravind Gram Panchayat, adjacent to Jalpaiguri town, had been run by the Left Front for many years.

In the last Panchayat elections, the GP fell into Trinamool’s kitty. Malti Barman, a local, stated that earlier there were complaints about services available in the gram panchayat area. From roads to drinking water, nothing was up to the mark. “Many of these issues have been addressed in the last 5 years,” added Malati.

Trinamool had won 11 out of the 17 seats in the last election in this Gram Panchayat. The remaining seats went to the Left. This time however the seats have been increased to 22. Trinamool is leaving no stone unturned to take full control of the Gram Panchayat. Emphasis is being given to door-to-door campaigns.

As one-to-one contact is being established, the achievements and failures are coming to the front, straight from the mouth of the voters. Mahesh Raotia said that there is a tea garden in the village panchayat area, and there are about 3 thousand voters in two booths. But even after that, the area was not developed by the left-led panchayat board of yesteryear. Later, they arranged two solar-powered drinking water in that tea garden area.

Mahesh Raotia, a local Panchayat leader and outgoing deputy head of Arvind Gram Panchayat said: “Along with the drinking water supply systems, roads and road lights, some more measures will be taken after coming to power after the election. Provision of a complaint box in the Gram Panchayat, toll-free number for reporting complaints and meeting with the public representative once a month, will be arranged to provide efficient service to the common people in case of complaints. All this forms part of our poll campaign.”