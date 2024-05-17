Jalpaiguri: Clashes break out between foresters and locals

Jalpaiguri: The forest workers faced protest from local residents attempting to recover the body of a woman who was attacked by an elephant while fetching firewood in the forest. Locals clashed with the forest personnel and two vehicles of the Forest department were vandalized. About 5 forest workers were injured in the incident.



This incident occurred on Friday afternoon in Nadhabari area adjacent to Bodaganj forest in Belakoba Range area of Baikunthapur Forest Division of Jalpaiguri Rajganj Block. A large police force of Bhorer Alo Police Station reached the spot to control the situation. Finally, the forest workers were able to recover the body. The body was then sent to the hospital for autopsy.

According to local sources, Beauty Roy (26 years) along with the women of the area had gone to collect firewood in the forest near Nadhabari on Friday afternoon when an elephant attacked them. While the other women escaped, Beauty Roy died in the elephant attack.

The forest workers of Belakoba Range went to recover the body after hearing about this incident. However, the news of the death of the elephant attack triggered anger among the locals.

Shubo Roy, a local resident, alleged: “Even if the elephants enter villages in this area, the forest workers are not seen. When a death occurs, the forest workers come and leave with promises of compensation but are never seen again.” Manjula Tirki, ADFO of Baikunthapur Division, said: “An incident had taken place but at present the situation is under control.”

The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem. Meanwhile, according to sources, officials sat in a meeting at the Belakoba Range office to discuss legal action regarding the incident that had taken place on Friday.