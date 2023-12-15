Jalpaiguri civic body to launch campaign for waste segregation from December 20

Jalpaiguri: Decomposable and non-compostable waste must be segregated at home, and Jalpaiguri Municipality is launching a door-to-door campaign on this initiative starting from December 20. The campaign, which will commence from Ward 8, will span across 25 wards for about a month in a phased manner.



Simultaneously, an interim processing unit is being set up at the dumping ground, paving the way for the municipality to initiate a waste processing unit.

Saikat Chatterjee, vice-chairman of the Jalpaiguri municipality, explained: “This arrangement aims to maintain the good health of citizens and a healthy environment. Efforts have been made to segregate waste at the Balapara dumping ground, with machinery being installed soon for the waste processing unit. The processed waste will be used to create fertiliser.” Despite providing blue and green buckets in all 25 wards for residents to segregate decomposable and non-compostable waste, a significant portion of the population neglects this aspect, according to Jalpaiguri Municipality.

Covering an area of 12.97 square kilometers, Jalpaiguri Municipality has around 24,000 holding numbers in 25 wards, along with about 200 government holdings. The current initiative aims to promote waste segregation in every household. Municipality staffs will visit each house to demonstrate the proper separation of compostable and non-compostable waste. Tricycle vans and cars have been arranged to transport these two types of wastes separately.