Jalpaiguri civic body to implement twice-daily cleaning for VIP roads

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri Municipality plans to designate some major thoroughfares in the town as VIP roads, which will undergo thorough cleaning at least twice daily. Once the election code of conduct is lifted, the municipality will take action in this regard. Meanwhile, some environmental organisations are pleased with this initiative by the municipality.

According to municipal sources, the list of roads to be cleaned includes about 3 km from PWD More to Bibadi More and about 4 km from Thana More to DBC Road, Kadamtala, Beguntari and Merchant Road via Dinbazar to Thana More. Until now, these important thoroughfares were cleaned only once a day. As the district headquarters, Jalpaiguri town always receives special attention, attracting many people from different parts of the district and surrounding areas for various purposes. These main roads will receive special emphasis for cleaning. The municipality aims to keep these roads free of litter and will implement various steps to achieve this. Municipal Chairperson Papia Paul said: “We will provide specific containers to the shops along the road for garbage disposal. Do not litter everywhere. Additionally, cleaning work will also be carried out in stages.”

Debdulal Patra, executive officer of the municipality, said: “Those roads will be treated as VIP roads by the municipality. The importance of cleaning will be increased by deploying more staff so that people traveling through these roads can see an image of a clean town. The work will commence as soon as the election code of conduct is lifted.” Dipanjan Bakshi, a member of a voluntary organisation, said: “The roads of our town will be clean. We will be very happy if the municipality implements such a plan.”