Jalpaiguri civic body to construct buildings in four areas of city

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri Municipality has outlined plans to construct buildings in four areas of the city through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in collaboration with private organisations.



The initiative involves the reconstruction of an old building in its existing form and the completion of the half-built market complex. Representatives from the involved private organisations, alongside municipal authorities, inspected four locations as part of this endeavour on Sunday.

The municipal delegation visited the deteriorated Ushashi building in the Hakimpara area, the dilapidated municipal market complex within Dinbazar, the vacant municipal land behind the Kadamtala bus stand, and the partially-constructed municipal market complex in Pandapara Bou Bazar. Municipal Chairperson Papiya Pal, vice-chairman Saikat Chattopadhyay, chairman-in-council member Sandeep Mahato, and others were present during the inspection.

Papia Pal, chairperson of Jalpaiguri Municipality, explained: “This project demands a significant investment, leading us to opt for the PPP model. Additionally, there are specific advantages in this approach. Usarshi will be replaced with a modern market complex and a social event building. The same approach will be applied to the half-finished market complex in Bau Bazar. However, the Dinbazar building will be demolished to make way for a new market. Commercial buildings are slated for construction on the vacant land near Kadamtala bus stand.”

The Ushashi Bhavan in Hakimpara, constructed during the Left-front period, has fallen into disrepair due to insufficient maintenance. Originally rented out for various social events, the three-story building was leased to a private company several years ago.

After the lease expiration, the company failed to renew the contract, leaving the building in a dilapidated state for over two years. Similarly, the market complex in Dinbazar has succumbed to neglect, with weed overgrowth and deteriorating structural conditions. The municipality plans to report the inspection findings to higher authorities for further guidance and subsequent actions.