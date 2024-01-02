Jalpaiguri civic body plans to install water ATMs in town

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri Municipality plans to install water ATMs at various locations in the town, prioritising the service of its citizens. Additionally, a dedicated municipal ward office will be established in each ward to bring the municipality closer to its residents. Both these projects were outlined in the revised municipal budget of 2022-23, presented on Friday.



Apart from local residents, people from surrounding areas such as Mainaguri, Dhupaguri, Rajganj and Haldibari visit Jalpaiguri daily for various reasons. While the municipality has already constructed toilets in different places for the convenience of visitors, the lack of drinking water in crucial areas poses a challenge for those on the road. To address this issue, the municipality has decided to introduce drinking water ATMs. These ATMs will offer a cost-effective solution, allowing individuals to access drinking water for a nominal fee of Rs 2.

Saikat Chatterjee, vice-chairman of Jalpaiguri Municipality, stated: “The municipality is taking the initiative to install drinking water ATMs across the city, considering the welfare of the common people. Additionally, ward offices will be established in each ward of the town. While councillors have offices in every ward, many of these offices are affiliated with political parties.

In light of this, citizens not associated with political parties may feel uncomfortable visiting these offices. Therefore, the municipality aims to create separate ward offices and these initiatives are slated for implementation within the next three years.” In the revised budget for 2022-2023, the municipality plans to provide purified drinking water connections from house to house through the Amrut project.

Several ponds, including Dulal Dighi, High School Pond, Meherunnesa School Pond and Panchayat Pond, will undergo renovation through this initiative. Additionally, the budget allocates funds to revamp Children’s Park, Vidyasagar Park, Rabindranath Park, Bidhan Shishu Udyan and Hari Sarkar Park under the municipality. Furthermore, as part of the Green City Mission, the 16 main roads in the town are undergoing renovation and efforts are being made to beautify Babu Para Ghat, Samajpara Ghat, Kingsaheb Ghat and Maskalaibari Ghat.