Jalpaiguri: ‘Chayer Karigor’ launched to promote women’s tea entrepreneurship

Jalpaiguri: In a bid to strengthen women’s economic independence and tap into the growing popularity of handmade tea, the Jalpaiguri block administration has launched a new training initiative titled “Chayer Karigor” (Tea Artisan).



The first phase of the programme was held on Wednesday at the BDO office, with around 40 women from 14 gram panchayats under the Sadar block participating. The initiative aims to equip women with practical skills in producing and marketing handmade tea, thereby creating new livelihood opportunities. Officials said the programme is initially focused on women from families owning small tea gardens, enabling them to add value to their produce.

Bijoygopal Chakraborty, secretary of the Jalpaiguri Small Tea Growers’ Association, highlighted the product’s global potential. “There is no fixed international price for handmade tea; it is sold at varying rates in overseas markets. Prepared from tender leaves, it carries a distinctive flavour shaped by women’s craftsmanship. But along with production, attractive packaging and branding are essential,” he said.

He added that tea from wildlife-prone gardens is being marketed with images of elephants and leopards to enhance its appeal.

Block Development Officer Mihir Karmakar said the programme is designed to promote self-reliance among women and youth. “Those who own small tea gardens can readily access raw leaves from their plantations. However, interested participants without gardens will also be considered,” he said.

He added that the training focuses on traditional, machine-free methods of tea production.

During the session, experienced producer Dipti Roy of Maynaguri demonstrated dry-roasting, hand-rolling, and re-roasting techniques.

“I believe the demand for handmade tea will steadily increase,” Roy said.

Maya Ray Barman of Nandanpur-Boalmari Gram Panchayat, one of the participants, expressed optimism: “I hope this training will help me stand on my own feet.”