Jalpaiguri: Central Forces to be deployed in 100% polling stns

Jalpaiguri: Central Forces will be deployed in 100 per cent of polling stations in the district to ensure free and peaceful voting. For this purpose, 75 companies of Central Forces will be stationed in Jalpaiguri. The district police stated that this deployment of forces follows the instructions of the Election Commission.

Polling booths identified as sensitive are under review for the deployment of forces. According to the district administration, 198 sensitive booths have already been identified in the district, including booths in areas such as Sadar, Rajganj and Dabgram Phulbari Assembly.

Jalpaiguri District Superintendent of Police, Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat, stated: “A total of 75 companies of Central Forces will be deployed in the district. Among them, 40 companies have already arrived, with the remaining 35 expected soon. Route marches and naka checks are ongoing with the Central Forces deployed in the district. Route marches are being conducted in 80 village Panchayat areas and four urban areas of the district. Additionally, Central Forces are patrolling 14 wards of the Siliguri corporation area within this constituency. Security arrangements in Jalpaiguri are at par with other parts of the state. The entire process will be under the observation of General, Police and Expenditure Observers.”

Meanwhile, a few days ago the Election Commission’s Special Police Observer, Anil Sharma, arrived in the district and conducted a meeting to review the overall situation. Necessary guidelines have been provided to the district police and administration.

In accordance with Election Commission guidelines, 1,100 individuals have been arrested based on arrest warrants issued by the court. Two firearms and several rounds of ammunition were seized. Additionally, drugs, including marijuana, cough syrup and country-made liquor were confiscated. Approximately Rs 9.5 lakh in cash has also been seized.