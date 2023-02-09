Jalpaiguri: CBI probe ordered into death of 17-yr-old at juvenile home

JALPAIGURI: A division bench comprising Justice Rai Chattopadhyay and Sabyasachi Bhattacharya ordered a CBI investigation into the unusual death of an undertrial juvenile in Jalpaiguri government Korok home.



On Thursday, the Jalpaiguri Division Circuit Bench of Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to commence investigation within the next 48 hours. CBI will also be able to exhume the body and conduct a re-post-mortem, ordered the Bench. They have to submit their investigation report by March 13.

A 17-year-old minor of Tapurhat, Cooch Behar, was arrested under the NDPS Act in 2021 and was sent to the government Korok Home located at Race Course area of Jalpaiguri. On December 15, 2022, he was found hanging inside the Home. The body of the juvenile was recovered from Jalpaiguri Korok Home.

A bail petition hearing was underway at that time at the Jalpaiguri Circuit bench of the High Court. After hearing the news of the death of the juvenile, the Circuit division Judges Moushumi Bhattacharya and Siddharth Roy Chowdhury were surprised that the boy reportedly had committed suicide at the time of the bail petition hearing.

The division bench had then asked for reports from all the concerned departments. Additional Public Prosecutor Aditi Shankar Chakraborty said: “There are many inconsistencies in the report. Court has heard the mother of the deceased.” On Friday, the Division Bench ordered a CBI investigation. Court has also ordered that Homes will have to ensure that there are proper facilities for the Juveniles.”

Sumana Sehanabis, the Counsel for the family of the deceased, stated: ‘’There was a huge mismatch in the investigation reports. We had brought it to the notice of the Court. Court has decided that CBI will take up the investigation.”

The mother of the deceased stated: “We are happy with the court’s rulings. We want to know the truth. Now the CBI will investigate. Hope the truth is revealed.”