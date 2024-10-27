Jalpaiguri: Campaign against fertiliser black market launched

Jalpaiguri: With the onset of the potato planting season, the District Agriculture department has launched a campaign to combat the black market for fertilisers and halt the sale of low-quality potato seeds. The department emphasises that while the government has set fixed prices for fertilisers, an artificial crisis has led to inflated market prices.

Reports from previous seasons reveal that fertilisers were sold at significantly higher rates. For instance, potash, which is normally priced at Rs 950, has been found selling for Rs 1,700 to 2,000. Farmers have expressed concerns about the unavailability of potash in stores, only to discover it being sold at inflated prices on the black market. Furthermore, a fertiliser known as 10/26, typically priced at Rs 1,100 per bag, was reportedly sold for Rs 1,950 last year. These issues have created considerable hardships for local farmers. In response, Gopal Chandra Saha, Deputy Director of the Jalpaiguri district Agriculture department, along with Tilak Barman, Deputy Director for the Dhupguri subdivision, has conducted field visits to assess the situation. Officials have raided fertiliser shops, checking stock registers and the expiry dates of pesticides, while also inspecting potato seed shops in Dhupguri to ensure quality.

Deputy Director Gopal Chandra Saha stated: “Every year, we receive complaints about adulterated potato seeds from various locations. Farmers often incur losses due to purchasing these substandard seeds. This campaign aims to prevent such incidents this year. We will also take decisive action against the black market for potato seeds and fertilisers, as well as any illegal stockpiling of fertilisers.”