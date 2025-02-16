Jalpaiguri: Burglars loot Rs 4.5L, consume fruits from fridge

Jalpaiguri: Miscreants allegedly stole Rs 4.5 lakh after putting a family to sleep with chemicals in the Chhar Tandu area of Nagrakata late Saturday night. The burglars looted cash, jewelry, and a mobile phone while consuming apples and raisins from the fridge.

The theft occurred at the house of Jabidul Haque, a betel nut trader and vegetable seller. The burglars stole Rs 3.5 lakh in cash, a gold chain and a smartphone from three rooms. The crime was discovered when the family regained consciousness on Sunday morning and found cupboards, drawers and the fridge open.

Jabidul Haque said: “I usually wake up at 4:30 am for the morning prayers but on Sunday, I woke up at 7am feeling drowsy.

The rest of my family also woke up late. It seems the intruders used a sleeping spray to put us in a deep sleep before carrying out the theft. I had been saving money for my daughter’s treatment and wedding, but everything is gone.”

His nephew Munna Haque said the burglars broke into multiple rooms, stealing Rs 1 lakh from one cupboard and Rs 2 lakh from another, along with a gold chain and a smartphone.

They also ate apples and took raisins before leaving scattered documents and loose change on the balcony.

Officers from Nagrakata police station arrived Sunday morning and launched an investigation. Superintendent of Police Khandbahale Umesh Ganpath said: “A case has been filed and an investigation

is underway.”