Jalpaiguri: Blood Bank runs dry in festive season

Jalpaiguri: With the festival season the blood bank of the Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital has started to run dry.



As the matter has triggered concerns, the authorities have reached out to the city’s clubs and voluntary organisations, urging them to organise blood donation camps.

Blood is replenished in the Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital’s blood bank through blood donation camps organised by various clubs and voluntary organisations. This blood supply serves all government hospitals in the district, including the Medical College Hospital along with private nursing homes. The daily requirement stands at around 70 to 80 units of blood is necessary. However, during this time of year, clubs and voluntary organizations are preoccupied organising festivals, leading to a scarcity of blood.

Biswajit Roy, a resident, arrived at the blood bank to collect blood for his father, who is currently under treatment. Despite having five donor cards, he was informed that there is no blood available. In the end, he chose to donate blood himself. A similar situation unfolded for Suparna Dhar, a relative of another patient. She reported that she had to wait for an extended period before being able to receive the blood she required.

Kalyan Khan, the Medical Superintendent cum Vice-Principal (MSVP) of Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital, stated: “The festive season is underway, and with clubs and voluntary organisations not conducting blood donation camps, we are experiencing a shortage of blood in our blood banks. However, in the interest of society, we have reached out to organizations, urging them to host blood camps.”