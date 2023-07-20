Jalpaiguri bans riverbed sand, stone quarrying

Jalpaiguri: Like last year, the Green Tribunal has once again imposed a ban on quarrying sand and stones from the rivers of Dooars during the monsoon season. Responding to this recent order, the Jalpaiguri district administration has taken immediate steps to halt the extraction of sand and stones from all riverbed quarries.



According to administration sources, the ban on sand and stone extraction will remain in effect until further orders from the Green Tribunal. As a result, workers engaged in construction, including truck owners, are now facing difficulties due to the suspension of sand and stone mining operations.

With their work abruptly halted, these workers are now struggling to support their families. The district administration clarified that while the extraction of sand and stones from the river has been halted, those with valid leases will be allowed to resume quarrying operations once the structure is lifted. However, strict legal action will be taken against anyone attempting to extract sand and stones from the river in violation of the ban.

Several rivers in the Dooars region of Jalpaiguri district, including Liz, Ghis, Chel, Newra, Mal, Jaldhaka, Teesta, and Jalpesh, have been utilised for sand quarrying. The government has sanctioned quarrying blocks at around 80 locations in these rivers for the extraction of sand and stones, generating revenue from the process. However, instances of illegal sand extraction from various rivers have also come to light.

During a recent visit by the Chief Minister of the state to Jalpaiguri, she expressed concern and disapproval over the illegal mining of sand and stones from the rivers.

Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Moumita Godara stated: “Instructions have been circulated, and all 80 legal leases in the district are currently closed. While sand and stone can be lifted from stockpiles, quarrying from the riverbed is strictly prohibited.”

Secretary of Jalpaiguri District United Truck Owners Welfare Association, Sanjib Ghosh, shared that their organisation comprises 14 branches, representing around 5,000 truck owner-workers in the district.

He acknowledged the losses faced last year due to a similar situation and emphasised the importance of considering the environment while accepting these unavoidable setbacks. The association pledges to abide by the administration’s instructions and cooperate accordingly.