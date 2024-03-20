Jalpaiguri bank theft case: Two in cop net, about Rs 5 lakh recovered

The Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station arrested two individuals for their involvement in a theft at a private bank in Jalpaiguri. Chandan Goala and Aryan Kumar Yadav were apprehended within 48 hours of the incident. According to police sources, Chandan is a resident of Irani Basti in Fatapukur, Jalpaiguri, while Aryan Kumar hails from Tejatola under the Sahayak Police Station area of Katihar district in Bihar.

Being uncle and nephew, they sought refuge in Tejatola’s house in Katihar after the theft.

Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat, the Jalpaiguri District Superintendent of Police, stated: “They were identified through CCTV footage and subsequent information from a confidential source led to their arrest and the recovery of about Rs 5,00,000. This case has a wide reach, involving not only these two individuals but two others who were also present during the incident. Efforts are underway to trace them and recover the remaining stolen money. Additionally, these individuals have pending cases and warrants against them in the states of Assam, Bihar and Maharashtra for various criminal offences. We will coordinate with the Police departments of those states. Various issues have emerged during the investigation, including negligence on the part of security company personnel responsible for depositing money in the bank. The Kotwali Police Station is located within 500 metres of the bank and had the bank promptly reported the incident, the culprits could have been apprehended within the town. Unfortunately, due to delayed reporting by the bank, the accused managed to escape. To further investigate, an appeal has been made to the court to take these individuals into police custody.”

Last Monday afternoon, two perpetrators stole a bag filled with money from a private bank on DBC Road in Jalpaiguri. Upon learning of the incident, Jalpaiguri District Police Superintendent Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat, along with other officers, visited the scene. An investigation was initiated, and CCTV footage was examined.