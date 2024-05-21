Jalpaiguri association to launch Dooars tea as separate brand

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri Small Tea Growers Association is set to establish a separate brand for Dooars tea, similar to the renowned Darjeeling and Assam teas. Despite constituting 18 per cent of the country’s total tea production, Dooars tea lacks recognition as a brand like Darjeeling and Assam teas. To commemorate 150 years of the tea industry in the



Jalpaiguri district, a “Dooars Tea Conclave’’ will be organised in November.

This initiative was announced by the Jalpaiguri District Small Tea Growers Association during the unveiling of the 150th anniversary logo, coinciding with World Tea Day celebrations on Tuesday. The association plans to invite foreign buyers to the event. Among other activities, the event will highlight the

specialty and qualities of Dooars tea.

Bijay Gopal Chakraborty, association’s secretary, stated: “In 1874, an Englishman named Burhan established the first commercial tea garden in Gajoldoba in the district. Later that year, more tea gardens were established in different parts of the district.

From 1874 to 2024, the tea industry has been the main economic pillar of the district for 150 years. Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts together have 96 large tea plantations and 98 bought-leaf factories in Dooars, producing 230 million kg of tea annually, which accounts for 18 per cent of the country’s total production. Despite this, Dooars tea has not established its own brand identity and is often sold in the global market under the label of Assam tea.”

He continued: “Previously, major tea traders focused solely on their own profits and never took the initiative to promote North Bengal’s Dooars and Terai tea as a separate brand. This will change now. To achieve this, we are reaching out to buyers from various countries, including England, Russia, China, America, Dubai and Kazakhstan, to attend the Dooars Tea Conclave in November. During the event, they will engage with growers and buyers, learning about the history and quality of Dooars tea and recognising its potential as a unique brand. The 150-year celebration will be supported by various traders, tea garden owners’ associations, and the Tea Board, commencing today with the inauguration of the logo.”