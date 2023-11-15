Jalpaiguri ASP attacked by miscreants

Jalpaiguri Additional SP (ASP) Wangden Bhutia was attacked by miscreants while attempting to prevent the blocking of the national highway and forceful collection of donations in Angrabhasha area of Dhupguri block on Tuesday night.

Around 11:30 pm, the ASP was travelling to Dhupguri when he saw several youths obstructing vehicles on National Highway, collecting subscriptions. While attempting to prevent this, the ASP and his bodyguard were attacked and they sustained injuries in the incident. Stones were pelted on the ASP. Dhupguri Police arrived at the scene after receiving information. The ASP was promptly taken to Dhupguri Rural Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Dhupguri Police arrested Bidyut Sutradhar, Madan Saha and Biswajit Mandal. The police have filed a case against the three under various IPC sections. Khandabahale Umesh Ganapat, District Superintendent of Police, stated: “3 people have been arrested

and a search is underway for the others involved.”