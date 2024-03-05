Jalpaiguri all set to onboard 91 new primary teachers

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri district is set to onboard 91 new primary teachers, building on the recruitment of 136 last month. The Jalpaiguri District Primary School Council (DPSC) commenced counselling on Tuesday after finalising the selected teachers’ names, all of whom hail from South Bengal districts.

Laiksh Mohan Roy, chairman of Jalpaiguri DPSC, stated: “Joining letters will be issued post verification and counselling on Tuesday. The meticulous process involves two verification tables, addressing numerous vacant positions through the recruitment of new teachers.”

With 1,299 primary schools in Jalpaiguri, including 1,018 Bengali mediums, 159 Hindi mediums, 26 Nepali mediums, 5 English mediums and one Urdu medium, the total student enrollment is 1,18,000. However, the district currently grapples with a shortage of 400 teachers. A request for 400 teachers was submitted to the State Board of Primary Education, resulting in the appointment of 139 new teachers on February 3. The ongoing recruitment of 91 educators is part of this effort.

These candidates from South Bengal, who passed the TET examination in 2014 and 2017, opted for Jalpaiguri through counselling due to a lack of vacancies in their home districts. The DPSC anticipates this influx will significantly address staffing gaps in the district’s primary schools.