Jalpaiguri admin sets deadline for ‘Jal Swapna’ project completion

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri district administration has issued a strict directive to expedite the completion of the ‘Jal Swapna’ project, setting a clear deadline for the agencies involved. Agencies failing to meet the stipulated timeline will face penalties and risk being blacklisted from future contracts.

As of December, the project’s progress in the district stands at just 52 per cent.

The Jal Swapna project in the district aims to provide drinking water to 4,36,000 households. The target for project completion has been set for December this year. However, progress has been hampered by technical issues and local disputes regarding water disposal from pump houses. Additionally, the monsoon season caused further disruptions to the work. Somnath Chowdhury, Executive Engineer of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, stated: “Water has been provided to 52 per cent of the 436,000 homes in the district.”

To address the delay, public representatives have pledged their support. Mahua Gope, Kamradhyaksha of Janasastha-O-Paribesh Sthayee Samiti of Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad, remarked: “We have been instructed to complete the work quickly. If local issues arise, public representatives will intervene to resolve them and ensure the project advances.”

In a bid to accelerate progress, the district administration had previously blacklisted six agencies for negligence. Last month, Minister Pulak Roy visited Jalpaiguri and directed officials to expedite the work. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also stressed the urgency of completing the project, emphasising the need for swift and diligent efforts.

District Magistrate Shama Parveen reiterated the administration’s firm stance: “There will be no compromise on the project’s progress. A specific deadline has been set for the agencies. Those failing to meet the timeline will face fines, and persistent delays will result in blacklisting.”