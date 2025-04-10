Jalpaiguri admin plans spiritual tourism circuit in Maynaguri and Sadar blocks

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri Sadar Subdivision administration has initiated steps to develop a spiritual tourism circuit connecting key religious and historical sites across the Maynaguri and Sadar blocks.

In Maynaguri, the circuit will include prominent sites such as Jalpesh, Jatileswar, Bateshwar, Sadar Khai and Maina Mata Temple, along with several ancient mosques. The Maynaguri Block Development Officer (BDO) has been instructed to submit a detailed report within a month, involving both government and private organisations in the planning process.

At the same time, the administration is considering the inclusion of the Devi Chaudhurani and Bhabani Pathak temples in Shikarpur (Rajganj), as well as other temples like Garateshwari, Garbheshwari, and Dholgram in the Sadar block, as part of a broader religious tourism network.

Sadar Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Tamojit Chakraborty said: “Officials have been asked to gather information on the historical significance, architectural style and cultural value of these temples. Before the circuit is launched, all tourist guides, government buses and private vehicles that will transport visitors must be registered under the district’s tourism system.”

This registration aims to ensure safety, coordination and transparency for tourists. Contact numbers for verified services will be made available on the district and Tourism department websites.

Meanwhile, in Shikarpur tea garden, where devotees visit daily, a proposal has been made to construct a rest house. The Gazaldoba Development Authority has been requested to look into its development. Additionally, work has begun to repair the 12.5 km road from Bodaganj to Gazaldoba, which connects to the Bhorer Alo tourist hub. The BDO has been asked to oversee the quality of this roadwork.

A separate initiative is underway to assess the antiquity of temples like Dholgram in Berubari and Garbheshwari in Satkura, with plans to include them in the Jalpaiguri Sadar tourism circuit. A meeting has already been held with the Sadar BDO and Tourism department to finalise coordination. “The spiritual tourism circuit will bring together government and private transport operators, certified guides and packaged daily tours for both Maynaguri and Jalpaiguri Sadar. Registration of service providers has already begun,” SDO Tamojit Chakraborty added.