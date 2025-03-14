Jalpaiguri admin plans logistics hub expansion beyond Dabgram, Fulbari

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri district administration has initiated efforts to identify land for setting up logistics hubs beyond Dabgram and Fulbari, aiming to enhance goods storage and transportation across various blocks of the district. A district-level logistics hub committee was formed on Wednesday during a meeting at the district magistrate’s conference room to oversee this initiative. Additionally, discussions were held under the district synergy committee regarding potential investments in the district.

According to the district administrative sources, If logistics hubs are developed in different blocks, it will improve supply chain efficiency and facilitate seamless goods transportation.

In particular, establishing such hubs in the Dooars region could streamline the supply of goods to northeastern states via Alipurduar. However, securing suitable vacant land remains a key challenge. The logistics hub committee is chaired by the District Magistrate and includes Additional District Magistrate (General) Dhiman Barui, Additional District Magistrate (Land) and Additional District Magistrate (Industries) Raunak Agarwal. Speaking on the initiative, Additional District Magistrate (Industries) Raunak Agarwal stated: “We are assessing the investment interests of entrepreneurs in different parts of the district through the Synergy Committee.

The newly-formed logistics hub committee will explore the feasibility of setting up more hubs outside Dabgram and Fulbari. Additionally, industrial development at the district level is progressing with efforts to meet the necessary requirements of industrial establishments. A new logistics hub will create significant employment opportunities.”

Beyond Raninagar, industrial zones have already been expanded in Dabgram and Ambari Falakata. While these areas are viable for new industries, dedicated land is required to establish logistics hubs for efficient

storage and transportation. The newly-formed committee will focus on identifying suitable locations. Mohan Debnath, president of the Dabgram Industrial Welfare Association, welcomed the move, stating: “This initiative is excellent.

It will generate employment opportunities in industries, transportation and retail sectors.”