Jalpaiguri: Admin calls for report on ammonia gas leak

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri district administration has launched an investigation into the ammonia gas leak incident at Janata Himghar in Tapramani area of Jalpaiguri Sadar Block. The Sub Divisional Officer, Sadar, has called for a report from the Factory Safety Inspector. Any negligence found during the investigation will invite legal action.



The Factory Safety Officer is tasked with inspecting safety measures in other cold stores following this incident. The police have filed a case against three individuals in connection with the case.

The deceased Qutubuddin Sheikh’s family arrived in Jalpaiguri on Sunday to claim the body after the post-mortem.

The ammonia gas leak occurred on Saturday morning during maintenance work at Janata Himghar (Cold Storage), resulting in the death of a worker and the illness of a fireman and two other workers.

Tamojit Chakraborty, Sub-Divisional Officer of Jalpaiguri Sadar Sub-Division, stated: “No lapses will be tolerated in the safety of the cold storage facilities. The process of storing potatoes in the cold storage will commence in a few days. Before that, safety concerns in all cold storage units, apart from the one involved in the accident, will be thoroughly addressed. As of now, the gas leak situation is under control.”

The Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station has filed a case against two persons of the cold storage along with one Abhiram Seth from the workers contracting company in Kolkata. Sanjay Dutta, IC Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station, commented: “The reasons behind such an incident in the cold storage are being investigated. The suitability and training of the contracted workers for the job are also under scrutiny. Simultaneously, the district administration has arranged for the transportation of the deceased worker’s body to his residence in Chak Enayetnagar, South 24-Parganas.”