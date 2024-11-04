Jalpaiguri admin begins relocation of villages threatened by Teesta erosion

Jalpaiguri: In response to the ongoing erosion caused by the Teesta River, the Jalpaiguri Sadar Sub-Division administration has initiated efforts to relocate the residents of Chumukdangi and Laltong forest villages in Rajganj to safer ground. Initial plans involve resettling these communities on six acres of land in Shivnagar, a secure location away from the river’s path. A recent meeting held in the chamber of Jalpaiguri Sadar Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) discussed the critical issue of the Teesta’s breaching and the immediate need for resettlement.

Currently, 82 families in Chumukdangi and 37 families in Laltong Basti face a constant threat, as the river continues to consume their homes and farmland. The Teesta has shifted course, creating an elevated midsection that resembles a whale’s back, pushing the water toward both banks and causing extensive erosion. Unregulated sand extraction along the Teesta’s right bank at Chumukdangi has intensified the erosion, putting further pressure on the riverbanks.

The situation has also severely impacted infrastructure. The main road to Chumukdangi has been submerged and 40 electricity poles have washed away, leaving the area without power. SDO Tamojit Chakraborty explained: “We have asked the Darjeeling Forest and Electricity departments to explore the possibility of placing electricity poles on forest land. After discussions with the Land, Forest and Electricity departments, we have identified Shivnagar as a safe relocation site and a decision will be finalised soon.

The Irrigation department must also take steps to prevent further erosion. Both Laltong and Chumukdangi are naturally beautiful but resident safety is our top priority.” Some families, however, are hesitant to leave, preferring to remain despite the risks.

The administration plans to hold local meetings to consider their views, involving block-level officials in the decision-making process. The situation has worsened since last year’s Teesta flash floods, which diverted the Teesta’s flow toward Chumukdangi and Laltong. Before Durga Puja, Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb, Rajganj MLA Khageshwar Roy, and other officials visited the villages, with MLA Roy

emphasizing, “The condition of these villages is dire. Urgent steps are needed to ensure resettlement.”

Irrigation department’s North-East Division Chief Engineer Krishnandu Bhowmik confirmed that with the monsoon over, measures will begin to address the river erosion.