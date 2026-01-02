Jalpaiguri: 90 of 118 roads under ‘Pathashree’ project ‘completed’

Jalpaiguri: Under the ‘Pathashree’ project in Jalpaiguri district, a total of 118 roads have been approved across nine blocks. Of these, construction work has commenced on 90 roads, while work on the remaining 28 roads is yet to begin. The update was shared by Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Shama Parveen in the district’s 2025 progress report.

On the last day of the year, the District Magistrate held a press conference to present a detailed status report on the implementation of the Pathashree project. The briefing included block-wise data on road length completed, work in progress, pending stretches, and expenditure incurred so far.

Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Krishna Ray Barman, ADM (ZP) Rawnak Agarwal, Additional District Magistrate (General) Dhiman Barui, and other senior officials were present at the press meet.

Addressing the media, District Magistrate Shama Parveen said: “In the fourth phase of the Pathashree project, construction of nearly 271 kilometres of roads has been taken up at an estimated cost of around Rs 127 crore. Of the 118 approved roads, 16 are being implemented by block administrations, 38 by the West Bengal State Rural Development Authority, 18 by the Zilla Parishad and 46 by the state government agency MBL.” She added that work on the remaining roads will begin shortly.

Block-wise road construction details include: Jalpaiguri Sadar (10 roads, 35.847 km), Rajganj (11 roads, 21.645 km), Mainaguri (13 roads, 36.765 km), Dhupguri (10 roads, 23.605 km), Banarhat (11 roads, 25.77 km), Mal (15 roads, 34.6 km), Matiali (17 roads, 34.532 km), Nagrakata (15 roads, 31.151 km), and Kranti (16 roads, 28.07 km).

The Pathashree project is expected to significantly improve rural connectivity, facilitate easier movement for residents, and play a crucial role in boosting the local economy across the district.