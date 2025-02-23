Jalpaiguri: 3 held for SIM card fraud

Jalpaiguri: Police have arrested three individuals from Jalpaiguri district on charges of SIM card fraud. A total of 35 pre-activated SIM cards were recovered from their possession.

According to police sources, the arrested individuals have been identified as Arnab Dutta of Khudirampalli under Malbazar Police Station, Sunil Prasad of Nagrakata and Narendra Thakur of Meteli. All three are mobile shop owners in their respective areas and were allegedly involved in activating multiple SIM cards using fraudulent means.

Investigations revealed that the accused misled unsuspecting customers, using their documents to activate SIM cards without their knowledge.

These SIM cards were then handed over to fraudsters, who used them for various scams, including deceiving people through phone calls and executing digital arrest frauds to extort money. Speaking on the matter, District Additional Superintendent of Police Shoubhanik Mukherjee said: “A total of 35 pre-activated SIM cards have been recovered from the accused. A case has been filed against them under specific sections and an investigation is underway to determine where these SIM cards were being supplied.”