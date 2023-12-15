Jalpaiguri: 3 held for gangrape

Jalpaiguri: Dhupguri Police have apprehended three individuals, including the primary accused, on charges of gangraping a tribal woman. The three arrested were produced at the Jalpaiguri District Court on Friday.

Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat, Jalpaiguri District Superintendent of Police, stated: “Three individuals have been arrested following an investigation.” The police are withholding the names of the remaining two accused.

Police sources said the victim lived alone at home following her husband’s demise. On Wednesday, Bhutu Mia and two accomplices visited the victim’s house. They forcibly took her to a secluded area nearby, threatening her with sharp weapons and committed the crime. On Thursday, the victim filed a plaint.