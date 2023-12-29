Jalpaiguri: 3 elephants spotted roaming near Aibheel Tea Garden

Jalpaiguri: A trio of elephants emerged from the forest, venturing into the vicinity of the Aibheel Tea Garden area in Malbazar Block on Friday. Subsequently, news circulated that one of the elephants gave birth, drawing the attention of locals who gathered at the scene.



The Khunia Squad of the Forest department was informed and their staff promptly arrived to manage the crowd. The forest staff did not observe any evidence of elephant childbirth in the area. The region adjoining the Aibheel Tea Plantation was once an established elephant corridor, facilitating their movement from Chapramari to Sakham forests. Sajal Kumar Dey, the range officer of Khunia Square, stated: “The herd was safely guided back into the forest before evening.”

In a separate incident, a woman lost her life due to a wild elephant attack in a paddy field at Khairbari Kathpool in Sulkapara GP of Nagrakata Block.

The victim, identified as Tara Tamang (55), was in the paddy field with her cows when an elephant emerged from Diana Forest and fatally attacked her.