Jalpaiguri: 20 injured in road accident

Jalpaiguri: 20 passengers were injured in an accident involving a passenger bus and a light cargo vehicle on Sunday morning. The incident took place on Sunday morning at Murty Tea Estate area on Meteli State highway. On receiving the information, the cops of Meteli Police Station rescued and rushed the injured to Mangalbari Rural Hospital in Chalsa.

The cargo vehicle was coming from Samsing towards Meteli, loaded with vegetables. The passenger bus was going from Meteli to Samsing. The two vehicles collided head-on on the road in the area adjacent to Murty Tea Garden. The loaded cargo vehicle skid off the road. As soon as the news spread, a large crowd gathered. The local people also joined hands in rescue efforts. 20 persons, including the driver of the cargo vehicle, were reportedly injured. Traffic was disrupted in the area for some time owing to the accident. Meteli police seized both the vehicles.