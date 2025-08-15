Jalpaiguri: 2 killed in separate elephant attacks

Jalpaiguri: Two people were killed in separate incidents of elephant attacks in Banarhat, Jalpaiguri district, in the early hours of Thursday.

Around 5 am, Guria Orao, 60, a resident of Bansbari Line in Totapara Tea Garden, was near the forest for her morning chores when she encountered a wild elephant.

The animal reportedly wrapped her in its trunk and killed her on the spot. In a separate incident near Chanadipa, close to Haldibari Tea Garden, 50-year-old Somra Oraon was asleep at home when he awoke to the sound of an elephant nearby.

On stepping outside, he came face-to-face with the animal. While attempting to flee, he was trampled to death.

Forest personnel from the Binnaguri wildlife squad rushed to both locations following the incidents.

Local panchayat member Rajen Oraon said: “The elephant menace has increased greatly. We have urged the Forest department to step up patrolling in the area.”

Binnaguri Wildlife Squad Range Officer Himadri Debnath stated that forest workers have been conducting patrols for several days to prevent a herd of about

50 elephants from the Sonakhali, Moraghat, Khuttimari and Totapara forests from entering nearby villages.