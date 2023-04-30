Jalpaiguri: 2 dead in separate road mishaps

jalpaiguri: Two people lost their lives in separate road accidents in Jalpaiguri, with four others sustaining injuries. Both incidents occurred in the Banarhat block of the Jalpaiguri district.

The first incident occurred in the Lakshmi Para More area on National Highway 31 in Banarhat Block. On Sunday night, a tractor carrying sand overturned after losing control, resulting in four people being injured. Local residents rescued the injured and took them to Banarhat hospital, where Ashis Munda (35 years,) a resident of Karbala tea garden, was declared dead by doctors. The other three are still undergoing treatment.

On the same night, a cyclist named Sanatan Mondal, a resident of Banarhat Adarsha Pally, died in a collision with a motorcycle. Mondal was hit from behind by the motorcycle as he was returning home on his bicycle and fell off it. Local people rescued him and took him to the Banarhat Primary Health Center, where he was declared dead by the attending doctor. However, the motorcycle rider was also seriously injured.