Jalpaiguri: 2 dead in separate incidents of drowning

jalpaiguri: The body of a teenager who had gone for a swim in the Jaldhaka River along with three others and went missing later was recovered on Monday morning from the Jaldhaka River near Nagrakata.



The police have identified the deceased as Subit Oraon (14 years), a resident of the Sulkamor area of Sukhuni village in Nagrakata.

According to the police on Sunday afternoon, Subit had gone for a swim in the Jaldhaka River with three of his friends. While they were swimming, Subit accidentally fell into the stream.

His three friends managed to get out of the river unharmed.

Immediately after the incident, the police and civil defense workers started searching for the missing teenager. Subit’s body was found on Monday morning.

The police of the Nagrakata police station sent the body for autopsy to determine the cause of death.

In another incident the body of another youth was recovered from the Teesta sub canal in Gajoldoba near the Parmunda Park on Monday. The deceased identified as Ritwik Roy had gone for a swim along with his friends on Sunday when he was washed away. He was a resident of Ambika Nagar under Fulbari Gram Panchayat 1.