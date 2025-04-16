Jalpaiguri: 1 killed in jumbo attack

Jalpaiguri: Panic has gripped the Bamandanga Tea Garden area in Nagrakata block following two wildlife attacks on Tuesday. In the morning, an unidentified man was killed by a wild elephant near the Tondu Division of the tea estate.

According to local sources, the man was seen roaming near Section No. 40 of the garden when an elephant suddenly emerged from the nearby Diana forest.

The elephant reportedly caught him with its trunk and trampled him to death. He died on the spot. Forest personnel from Khunia and Diana ranges, along with Nagrakata police, reached the scene and recovered the body. Forest officials confirmed that a herd of four to five wild elephants is currently roaming in the area.

In a separate incident around 2 pm, two youths were seriously injured in a wild boar attack in the Bamandanga tea plantation. The victims, Bhola Manki Munda (35) and Rajkumar Sau (30), had gone to deliver lunch to their wives working on the Bamni Line of the estate when the boar attacked. Bhola was the first to be targeted and Rajkumar sustained injuries while trying to rescue him.

Locals rushed both victims to Sulkapara Rural Hospital. They were later referred to Malbazar Super Speciality Hospital for further treatment, where they remain under care.