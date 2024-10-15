Jaldapara village to be developed as Alipurduar’s first tourist village

Alipurduar: In a significant push to boost tourism in Alipurduar district, Jaldapara village is set to be developed as the region’s first tourist village. Alipurduar MLA Suman Kanjilal has spearheaded this initiative, aiming to bring the village into the national spotlight. A team of teachers and students from a Kolkata college has already conducted a comprehensive survey of the village, following Kanjilal’s efforts. Once the survey report is submitted, Kanjilal will forward his recommendations to the state tourism department.

Though Jaldapara National Park is famous for its one-horned rhinos, the village of Jaldapara itself, from which the park gets its name, remains little known to tourists. Situated in Shalkumarhat-1 Gram Panchayat, Alipurduar Block No. 1, this small village lies along the banks of the Shisha Mara River, just south of the national park. Historically, Jaldapara village housed the second entrance to the park and this year, Elephant Safaris began operating from Gate No. 2, adding to its potential as a tourist destination. Jeep safaris are also expected to be introduced in the future. Suman Kanjilal emphasized the untapped potential of Jaldapara village, saying, “Currently, there are no homestays in Jaldapara. Despite the village lending its name to the national park, it remains underdeveloped in terms of tourism infrastructure. Our goal is to establish Jaldapara as Alipurduar’s first tourist village.

Located just 3-4 kilometers from the popular Jaldapara National Park watchtower, the village could serve as an ideal destination for homestays, complementing the existing resorts and lodges in nearby Madarihat and Chilapata.”While Madarihat to the north and Chilapata to the east have become thriving tourist hubs with numerous lodges and resorts, Jaldapara village has remained largely overlooked. Kanjilal plans to submit a detailed report to the state Tourism department, emphasising the village’s potential. He also highlighted the future impact of the upcoming four-lane national highway, which will pass through Shalkumarhat, making Jaldapara village more accessible to both domestic and international tourists.